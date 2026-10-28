Sports, Education Ministries sign MoU with UNESCO to promote clean sport values in classrooms

New Delhi: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Education and UNESCO have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to introduce clean sport values in classrooms across India through the ‘Sports Values in Every Classroom Toolkit’, in a bid to promote integrity, fairness and respect among school children.

The agreement was exchanged on Wednesday at the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) India’s Clean Sport Conclave in New Delhi, in the presence of Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi and UNESCO’s Regional Office for South Asia Director Tim Curtis.

The toolkit will use educational resources and video modules available in 13 Indian languages to reach students nationwide. The initiative aligns with the integration of sports and education emphasised in the Khelo Bharat Niti 2025 and aims to build awareness of clean sport from an early age.