Sport at JBCN: Cultivating Champions in Life and on the Field

“Sports do not just build character- they reveal it.” This is my personal motto and it resonates deeply at JBCN, where sport is an integral part of our EduCreative experience. With academics at the forefront, we believe that an active body sharpens the mind — and abundant evidence supports this.

Multiple studies have shown that there is a consistent positive link between regular physical activity and improved academic performance in children and adolescents. Physical activity enhances brain areas associated with memory, executive function, attention, and emotional regulation — enabling learners to perform better in their academics. In India, where adolescents average just 16 minutes of daily activity (far below the WHO-recommended 60 minutes), this gap underscores the urgency of seamlessly integrating sport into schooling.

At JBCN, sport is deeply embedded in our ethos. Through competition and practice, learners internalize resilience, overcome the fear of failure, collaborate with peers, and step into leadership. Sport demands discipline, patience, grit — skills equally vital in academics and in life. To support this, JBCN runs a Talent Development Programme that begins early. Learners access mainstream sports (football, basketball, cricket, athletics) alongside Olympic and emerging disciplines — such as fencing, pickleball, and other niche sports with future potential.

At JBCN, sports are for every learner — beyond boundaries of gender. With over 350 young women athletes across our schools, we are proud to nurture talent, resilience, and leadership on and off the field. Rather than treating sport as a weekly add-on, it is integrated into the timetable seamlessly. Signature events like our annual IB Cricket Championship, global and local sports edu-tours, and competitive exposure at all levels reinforce the pathway for learners to shine.

We take pride in the achievements of our learners:

Our learner Tiya Chopra from IBDP 1 secured Gold medal in 400 mts, Shot put & 100 mts Hurdles in ISSO National Games & qualified for 67th School Game Federation of India (SGFI) and finished 10th in India in girls under 17 in 400 mts Sprints. She is also an international athlete who represented team India in Athletics at ISF Games that is International School Sports Federation at Bahrain.

On the international cricket front, Shivay Dalal was recognised as the “Player of the Series” during a UK tour organised by North Academy, where he emerged as the leading wicket-taker and added two half-centuries with the bat. He has also previously earned the same title in 3 of the 5 IB School Cricket Championships held annually.

Zia Sanghvi State level Gold medalist in shot put girls under 10. Secured 1st position in overall Maharashtra

Rishaan Thakkar secured Gold medal in ISSO National Games in 3000 mts Run in athletics & qualified for SGFI Games

Rivan Kolahi shines at the Championship, clinching 1st place in the 100m IM (NMR), 50m Butterfly (NMR), at the Maharashtra State Aquathlon.

At JBCN, we do more than coach athletes— we nurture Changemakers. By institutionalizing sport, giving every learner access to high-quality coaching, infrastructure, and competition, we bridge the gap between potential and performance. We believe India’s next generation of athletes, leaders, innovators, and role-models will emerge from environments that value both mind and body.

The studies affirm what we see daily: sport sharpens academics, strengthens character, improves fitness. At JBCN, we are committed to giving every learner the chance to sprint, soar, compete, and grow — not just on the field, but in life.

(By Mr Kunal Dalal, Managing Director, JBCN Education)