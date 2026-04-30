AP LAWCET and PGLCET 2026 examinations to begin from May 4

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), Tirupati, on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), will conduct the AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET-2026 examinations on May 4 through Computer-Based Online Tests (CBT) across 13 districts at 100 examination centres in the State.

Addressing the media, On Thursday, SPMVV Vice-Chancellor and CET Chairperson Prof. Uma, along with Convener Prof. Sita Kumari, said that a total of 30,020 candidates have registered for the entrance examinations this year, including 20,101 male and 9,919 female candidates. They noted that compared to AP LAWCET-2025, nearly 3,000 additional applications were received this year, reflecting growing interest in law courses.

The officials informed that hall ticket downloading commenced on April 20.As per the schedule, the 3-Year LL.B Entrance Examination will be conducted in the first session from 9:00 AM, and candidates will be allowed into examination centres from 7:30 AM onwards.The 5-Year LL.B and LL.M Entrance Examinations will be held in the second session at 2:00 PM, with entry permitted from 12:30 PM onwards.

The university issued strict guidelines to ensure smooth conduct of the examinations. Candidates have been instructed to reach their respective examination centres at least one and a half hours before the exam. Officials made it clear that late entry will not be permitted even if a candidate is late by one minute after the commencement of the examination.

Candidates must carry their Hall Ticket along with a valid Government-issued ID proof, such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, or Driving Licence. Only blue or black ballpoint pens are allowed for rough work, if necessary.

Apart from the hall ticket, pen, and ID proof, no other items will be permitted inside the examination hall. Candidates were also advised to carefully read all instructions printed on their hall tickets, including examination centre details, reporting time, and examination guidelines.

University authorities appealed to candidates to follow the instructions strictly and arrive well in advance to avoid any inconvenience on the examination day.