Women’s safety concerns prompt march by SPM College students

New Delhi: Students of Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for Women on Wednesday took out a march outside the college demanding enhanced security measures for them following the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park in south Delhi.
The protest was the fourth such demonstration by students in the city following the incident.
Many students carried placards that denounced men.
"It's crazy how my outfit reveals your mindset", "Burn the patriarchy", "Touch grass, not women", "Sharam nahi hain mardo mein, aurat kyun hain pardon mein (Men have no shame; why are women in purdah?)" some of them read.
The march was organised under the banner 'Smash the Patriarchy â€“ Women's Safety March'.
The protesters demanded a Pink Help Desk for women students, better CCTV coverage, increased police patrol around the college and a direct complaint mechanism connecting students with the college administration and the office of the deputy commissioner of police.
The organisers said the incident at Aastha Kunj was not an isolated instance of the unsafe environment women live in.
The protest was one of the many that have hit the city's campus since the alleged rape.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.