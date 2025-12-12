Special training institute to be established for PRD personnel in Uttarakhand: Dhami

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday announced that a special training institute for Provincial Armed Constabulary (PRD) personnel will be established in the state.

The CM made this announcement after inspecting a ceremonial parade organised here on PRD's Raising Day.

Dhami also said that PRD personnel will now be considered on duty even if they are hospitalised for treatment during their duty, and they will be provided an honorarium for a maximum of six months.