Special students begin journey to Everest Base camp

VIJAYAWADA: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has flagged off an Everest Base Camp expedition for students with special needs, marking a major step towards inclusive and experiential learning. Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh formally launched the expedition at his residence in Undavalli on Tuesday.

Students with special needs from government schools and junior colleges, ranging from Class 9 to Intermediate, will undertake the 16-day trek from April 15 to April 30.

The students will attempt to reach the Everest Base Camp in Nepal, located at an altitude of 5,364 metres. The group includes eight girl students and is scheduled to arrive in Kathmandu on April 15, from where the expedition will commence.

This initiative, spearheaded under Samagra Shiksha, marks the first time a government-supported team of students with special needs in India is undertaking an Everest Base Camp expedition.

Interacting with the students ahead of their departure, Minister Lokesh described the expedition as a defining life experience that goes beyond academics. He emphasised that such initiatives are designed to build confidence, resilience, and real-world exposure among students.

“Experiences like these shape character and expand horizons. Your determination and perseverance have already set you apart. This journey will only strengthen that resolve,” he said.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, Lokesh said Andhra Pradesh will continue to create opportunities that empower students with special needs and integrate them into mainstream aspirational journeys.

Encouraging the students to embrace the challenge, he added, “You have already overcome many barriers to get here. Now, take on this challenge with confidence. Conquer every obstacle and show the world what you are capable of.”

He also noted that such initiatives are aimed at driving broader societal change by inspiring others and breaking stereotypes around disability.

Minister Lokesh stated that the government aims to institutionalise recognition and encouragement for such achievements every year. He credited Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for consistently promoting innovation-driven governance and inclusive development.

Highlighting the importance of mentorship and values, he urged students to give back to society and serve as role models for others.

Students expressed gratitude for the opportunity and shared how the programme has transformed their confidence and outlook. From overcoming social stigma to undergoing rigorous training at the Gandikota Adventure Sports Academy and trekking in extreme conditions in Ladakh, the participants said the experience has prepared them for this challenging expedition.