Special session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly to be held on December 17

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday said that a special one-day session of the state assembly will be held on December 17 to mark the completion of 69 years of the first session of the state legislative assembly.



Madhya Pradesh was formed on November 1, 1956, and its first assembly session was held on December 17 that same year.



"The first session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly was held on December 17, and this day holds great significance in the history of the state assembly. A special session is being organised on this occasion. In this session, all members will discuss what needs to be done to build a Vikshit Madhya Pradesh (developed MP)," Tomar told reporters.

