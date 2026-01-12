Land degradation neutrality, sustainability in focus at Vibrant Gujarat seminar in Rajkot

Rajkot : As the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for the Kutch and Saurashtra zones is being organised in Rajkot under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, a special seminar on the theme 'Conference on Land Degradation Neutrality and Sustainability' was organised by the Forest and Environment Department at Marwadi University. Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia was present on the occasion.

Modhwadia said that Rajkot is closely linked to Gandhiji's life and ideals, and that Gandhiji's vision of balanced and sustainable development offers strong guidance for nature conservation. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is turning environmental challenges into opportunities through visionary initiatives.

Emphasising Gujarat's diversity of sea, mountains and deserts, he said balanced development is essential. He also highlighted the return of lions to Barda Sanctuary with a family of 17, the reappearance of tigers in Ratanmahal, and stressed that increasing green cover requires public participation along with high-quality nurseries.



In this seminar organised by the Gujarat State Forest Department, two major technical sessions were held on important aspects of environment and wildlife conservation: 1. Lion Landscape Restoration & Sustainability and 2. Banni Grassland Restoration & Sustainability.