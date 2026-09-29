Special Olympics Bharat joins forces with Indian Golf Premier League to expand golf access for athletes with intellectual disabilities

Speaking on the occasion of the MoU signing with AM Green IGPL, Dr. Mallika Nadda, President, Special Olympics Bharat, said, “This partnership is not simply the signing of an agreement; it is a pathway for more children and adults with intellectual disabilities to discover golf, receive professional training and dream of representing India. With IGPL’s certified coaches, joint camps and a dedicated championship, our athletes will get the sustained support they need on the road to the World Summer Games in Santiago 2027.”