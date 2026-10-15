Special focus given on Ladakh's youth getting quality education, tech access, self-reliance: Modi

"Our special focus is on the new generation of Ladakh. The youth should receive good education, get opportunities to learn new technology, and not depend on other cities. That is why a major centre of excellence is being established in Leh," he said.

The prime minister also said that another chapter is being added to Ladakh's progress and development today, and he was happy to be part of this occasion virtually.

"Several important development projects have been inaugurated today. These projects will make travel easier for many people in Ladakh, improve electricity facilities in some areas, increase water availability in others, and strengthen the preservation of our ancient heritage," he said.