Relief flights from Dubai touch down in Delhi amid West Asia crisis

New Delhi: A special flight from Dubai arrives safely across Indian airports on Wednesday, including at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), Chennai International Airport and others, as flight operations gradually resumed following disruptions triggered by the escalating West Asian conflict. Some flights from Dubai arrived in Hyderabad and Chennai.

Coordination between airport authorities and airline officials is bringing relief to stranded passengers who had faced uncertainty over the past few days due to widespread cancellations and delays.



Speaking to ANI, passengers expressed relief that they are back home.

A passenger on board the flight, named Mehra, is a student. He said the situation in Dubai was challenging because he was living alone while his parents were in India. He noted that the UAE government effectively managed the situation, maintaining a calm atmosphere. She observed that while there was some missile interception near his location, the situation was not as difficult as reported. He mentioned occasional government emergency messages causing brief panic, but overall, the conditions were normal and well-supported by the government.