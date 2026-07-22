Education reforms should be discussed in Parliament: BJD MP

New Delhi: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Manas Mangaraj on Tuesday condemned the alleged police action against the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP)-led march towards Parliament on July 20 and questioned why the BJP-led Central government did not initiate talks with the students earlier.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday met a delegation of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which made three demands to the government.

He appealed to the protesters to end their sit-in.

"I strongly condemn the incident that took place yesterday... Our leader, Naveen Patnaik, was deeply saddened and distressed by this; we, too, are deeply pained... Why didn't the Central Government initiate a dialogue with the young students earlier? Had the dialogue started sooner, yesterday's events would not have occurred. Therefore, we demand that all scheduled business in the current Parliament session be suspended and that a special discussion be held immediately regarding education reform and the violence that took place yesterday..."



Meanwhile, Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, along with several other leaders, were released from detention after Delhi Police's action over the party's protest at Lok Kalyan Marg, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.



Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and several opposition leaders left from Chhatrasal Stadium, where they were brought under detention by the police.