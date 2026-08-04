CBI directed to provide chargesheet in NEET UG paper leak case

New Delhi: Special Fast Track Court at Rouse Avenue for Paper leak cases directed the CBI to complete the scrutiny of the charge sheet by tomorrow evening and supply the copy to the accused persons by August 6. The charge sheet in the NEET UG Paper leak case is pending for consideration.

The court has deferred the hearing on bail pleas of Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal till August 6 as the counsel requested to supply the copy of the charge sheet. All accused are also to be produced after expiry of judicial custody.



Meanwhile, the advocate A P Singh moved an application for lie detector test, brain mapping and polygraph test of Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal.



Special Judge Ajay Gupta directed the CBI to file a reply on the application.

During the hearing, Senior Public Prosecutor V K Pathak and Public Prosecutor Arjun Anand were present during the hearing.