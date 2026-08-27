Speaker Vijender Gupta celebrates Raksha Bandhan with capital school pupils in Delhi Assembly

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS): Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Thursday that the thread of Rakhi is not just a symbol of protection, but a binding promise between our democratic institutions and the future generation to build a strong, aware, and responsible India.
As students tied Rakhis on the wrist of the Speaker, he welcomed their enthusiasm and wished all the students the best of luck for their future endeavours, encouraging them to excel in academics and lead with high moral values.
During their visit, the students embarked on an immersive journey through India's Parliamentary heritage, starting with the historical significance of the iconic Assembly building, an official statement said.
Constructed in 1912, the structure previously housed the historic Central Legislative Assembly and carries the indelible legacy of figures like Vitthalbhai Patel.
Students also gained insights into the Delhi Assembly's ongoing role in democratic governance since its re-establishment in 1993, it said.
To deepen their understanding, the programme featured a comprehensive orientation on legislative procedures, offering a practical briefing on how laws are crafted, debated, and passed, the statement said.
This educational session was complemented by a captivating short film detailing the institution's evolution, featuring a voice-over by Padma Bhushan awardee Anupam Kher, it added.
The students were also presented with 'Ek Shatabdi Yatra', a commemorative coffee table publication documenting a century of Legislative history, capped off by a guided walkthrough of the Assembly House chamber to witness the operational heart of local governance, the statement said.
Highlighting the importance of sustained participation, Speaker Vijender Gupta emphasised that the vitality of a democratic society depends on an informed, aware, and active youth.
By directly experiencing democratic institutions in action, young citizens can channel their natural curiosity and drive into meaningful civic engagement, accountability, and public service, he said.
The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students across multiple institutions, including Mount Abu Public School, Mahavir Senior Model School, Lovely Public School, Evergreen Public School, Mayur Public School, Jain Bharti Public School, Remal Public School, Vidhya Bharti School, Hansraj Model School, DAV School, ASN Senior Secondary School, Greenfields School, Abhinav Public School, Bal Bhavan Public School, and Saraswati Public School.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.