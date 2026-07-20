'Speak to the students': Kejriwal urges PM Modi amid 'Sansad Chalo' protest



Alleging that the government was trying to stop the protesters from reaching Parliament, Kejriwal criticised the reported use of force against them.

"The government is exerting all its power against them, resorting to lathi charges and internet shutdowns to prevent them from reaching Parliament. This is fundamentally wrong. Where are these young people supposed to go? First, their papers are leaked, then they are leaked again, and the entire evaluation process is compromised. They complain repeatedly, yet they are ignored. You have jeopardized their future, and now, when they take to the streets to demand justice, you lathi-charge them. This is entirely unacceptable," he said.