Spanish soul, Indian taste

Maya at 787 in Gurugram explores an ambitious idea: bringing together the culinary traditions of India and Spain. And the restaurant presents this fusion with a menu that is inventive yet deeply comforting.

Food: The first thing that catches your eye on the menu is the use of mango. Here, the fruit is not just a seasonal offering. Mango salsa puris arrive in the form of crisp shells filled with fermented mango salsa, finished with Spanish olive oil, sea salt and smoked paprika. The flavour balances sweetness, acidity and spice in the very first bite. The paprika hemp chaat is crisp and full of flavours with mouth watering chutneys.

Among Maya’s more experimental offerings is a jackfruit haleem—the the vegetraian interpretation of the traditionally meat-based dish.

The main course section has dishes that bridge comfort and experimentation. For the meat lover, Maya's flavoured black chicken korma enriched with black onion and the pahadi-style fish curry served with fragrant Gobind bhog rice are must tries. Meanwhile, the restaurant’s paella prepared with Spanish bomba rice, prawns, chicken, and saffron may well taste of Seville.

Makhan malai chenna churros cleverly combine the airy sweetness of a North Indian winter dessert with Spanish churros, and is perfect for a sweet end to the meal.

Service: The service is first rate with every dish explained well.

Decor: The 80-seater dinning area uses circular lamp motifs to give a cosy vibe, perfect for a romantic dinner or long conversation.

Price: A meal for two would cost `2,000 without tax

Where: Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram

This story has been written by Tej Prakash Bhardwaj of The New Indian Express.