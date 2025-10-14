SpaceX executes successful test flight of Starship, inches closer to space travel

American space technology company SpaceX achieved a major milestone with the latest test flight of its Starship rocket, successfully making it halfway around the world while releasing mock satellites.

The company hopes that the Starship will eventually carry humans to the Moon and Mars.

During the 11th integrated flight test conducted from the company’s launch site in south Texas, the Starship rocket successfully lifted off, with its upper stage separating cleanly from the Super Heavy booster.

Both stages went on to complete crucial parts of their respective missions. The booster executed a controlled descent and landed safely, while the upper stage continued on its planned trajectory before re-entering Earth’s atmosphere and splashing down in the Indian Ocean.

The success marks a significant advancement in SpaceX’s goal of developing a fully reusable launch system, something that could dramatically reduce the cost of space travel.

Previous test flights, which often failed, have focused on validating specific stages of the system, but this one demonstrated the ability of both the booster and spacecraft to perform as intended from launch to landing.

Instead of remaining inside Launch Control as usual, SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said that for the first time, he was going outside to watch — “much more visceral,” he told AP.

The Starship system, consisting of the Super Heavy booster and the spacecraft stacked on top, stands nearly 400 feet tall, making it the largest and most powerful rocket ever built. It is designed to carry more than 100 metric tons of cargo or crew into orbit.