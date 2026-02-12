Space research should be collaborative, says Shubhanshu Shukla

BENGALURU: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday said the extent to which the country’s foray into space research will yield applications in daily life can only be measured in hindsight, and although he is not sure of what the applications will be at present, he is certain of their potential existence.

He was speaking at a panel discussion on bilateral space policy on the final day of the US-India Space Business Forum.