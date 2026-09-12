Space, atomic power, and innovation anchor new bilateral commitments between India and UAE at 18th BRICS Summit

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS): India and the UAE on Saturday reiterated the significance of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation in emerging areas, including defence, space, nuclear energy, technology, and innovation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit here and agreed that the two countries would continue to work closely through the BRICS platform to advance shared interests and priorities and further strengthen cooperation.
The leaders acknowledged the progress achieved in bilateral relations in a wide range of sectors.
According to an official statement, they noted the announcement by UAE’s International Holding Company to invest in the development of a $11.5 billion integrated greenfield aluminium project in Odisha, India’s largest integrated aluminium investment.
The project is expected to position Odisha as a global aluminium manufacturing hub.
The leaders also acknowledged the important role that sovereign investment platform L’Imad could play in further deepening the India-UAE partnership for mutual benefit.
"The visit reaffirmed the tradition of regular leadership-level engagement and the generational continuity that underpins the enduring relationship between India and the UAE," the statement said.
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the 18th BRICS Summit being hosted by India under its Chairship.
BRICS comprises Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. Its partner countries are Belarus, Cuba, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.
The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's visit to India comes after PM Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France's Evian on June 16.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.