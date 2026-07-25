SP MPs to visit Rampur today to oppose proposed demolition of Jauhar University

New Delhi: The Samajwadi Party (SP) has intensified its opposition to the proposed demolition of buildings at Jauhar University in Rampur by announcing that a delegation of its Members of Parliament will visit the district on Saturday to assess the situation and press the administration against any bulldozer action.

The move comes after the party had already sent a delegation of MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey, to Rampur on Thursday. Now, under the direction of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, a nine-member parliamentary delegation is scheduled to visit the district to gather first-hand information about the ongoing developments concerning the university.

According to the party, the MPs will meet officials of the Rampur district administration, seek details on the notices issued to the university, and prepare a report to be submitted to the party leadership. The delegation is also expected to urge the administration not to proceed with any demolition until all legal and administrative issues are fully addressed.