SP MP questions implementation of Public Examinations Bill, says BJP's intent towards youth "not good"



"With regret, I have to say that the intention and will of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is our government, towards the students and youth of our country is not good. If it were, the Honorable Prime Minister had said a long time ago, we will give 2 crore jobs every year. So 10-12 years have passed... jobs remained far away, jobs were taken. So the main thing is that the law has been passed, of course, but there is doubt and suspicion about its implementation," he added.

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, is likely to be taken up in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, a day after it was passed by the Lok Sabha following a marathon debate marked by sharp exchanges between the Treasury and Opposition benches over paper leaks and the alleged police action against student protesters.