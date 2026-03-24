SP Jain Global launches Master of Management in Australia

SP Jain School of Global Management has launched a two-year Master of Management (MoM) programme to be delivered on its Sydney campus, targeting Indian and international students seeking overseas education and early-career opportunities.

The institute said the Australian-accredited postgraduate programme is designed for recent graduates and early-career professionals, combining academic training with industry-relevant skills across management disciplines.

Officials said the course structure allows students to complete their entire degree in Australia, making them eligible to apply for post-study work rights in the country, subject to prevailing immigration regulations.

The launch comes amid sustained interest among Indian students in Australia as a study destination, particularly in business and management fields, supported by strong enrolment trends and employment-linked outcomes.

According to the institute, the curriculum includes core management training followed by specialisations such as business intelligence, marketing analytics, finance and fintech, entrepreneurship and general management. The programme will culminate in a capstone project focused on real-world business challenges.

“With the Master of Management program, we have designed a degree that allows students to complete their studies entirely in Australia while learning alongside peers from diverse cultural backgrounds. Studying in Australia also provides students with valuable skills and practical workplace experiences," Prof Mahsood Shah, Vice President (Academic) at SP Jain School of Global Management, said about the programme.

The institute added that students will receive structured career support, including coaching, networking opportunities and skill development workshops, to facilitate their transition into professional roles across sectors such as business analysis, marketing strategy and financial services.

A key feature of the programme is an AI-enabled learning tutor that provides personalised academic support and adapts to individual learning needs, aimed at strengthening conceptual understanding and critical thinking.

Applications for the inaugural October 2026 intake are now open, the institute said.