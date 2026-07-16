SP chief Yadav questions action against Azam-founded Jauhar University

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday accused the BJP of viewing education through a "communal" lens and questioned its action against Mohammad Ali Jauhar University after authorities ordered the demolition of several campus buildings.

Calling the action "condemnable", the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "Nindaniya!"

In a post on X, Yadav said, "The BJP sees communalism even in education. Education, teachers, students and the jobs available after education are not on the BJP's agenda. When will the BJP demolish the illegal buildings of its unregistered associates? When the associates themselves are unregistered, how can their buildings, offices and institutions be considered legal?"