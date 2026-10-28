Akash Agrawal wins Agra teachers’ MLC poll, alleges booth capturing

Agra: Samajwadi Party candidate Akash Agrawal won the Agra Teachers’ Constituency seat in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections, alleging booth capturing, intimidation of teachers and violence during the vote-counting process.



After his victory, Agrawal alleged that teachers supporting him were harassed and threatened during the counting process. He also criticised the state government, saying the incidents he witnessed had changed his perception of its image.



Speaking to the media, Agrawal said, “Our teacher colleagues were harassed; booth capturing also took place. It was very painful. The teachers' MLC election has changed. I believe that teachers will never contest again. The Uttar Pradesh government had an image that it was against terrorists and corruption, but when I saw that my colleagues were being intimidated and threatened and I witnessed booth capturing, that image shattered. Our national president works for the welfare of all sections of society.”