Lucknow: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday accused the BJP and the Samajwadi Party of failing to protect the Constitution and ensuring adequate political representation for Muslims.

Addressing the Samajik Parivartan Morcha's first joint rally in Lucknow on Constitution Day, Owaisi called for unity among opposition parties and said the alliance would prevent the BJP from forming the government for a third consecutive term.