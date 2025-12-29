South Korean President Lee resumes presidential duty avoided by predecessor

Arguing that the hillside Cheong Wa Dae was too isolated from the public, Yoon reportedly spent about $40 million relocating the presidential office to several buildings at the Defense Ministry compound in Yongsan in central Seoul, dismissing concerns over security and costs and claiming the move would make his presidency more democratic. Following the relocation, he opened parts of Cheong Wa Dae to the public as a tourist site, which drew millions of visitors.