South Korea weighs restricting social media access for children

Seoul, July 16 (IANS): South Korea's media watchdog said Thursday it is considering a social media restriction against children aged 14 years old and younger amid escalating concerns over excessive use of such platforms.
Kim Jong-cheol, the chairman of the Korea Media and Communications Commission, made the remarks at a policy briefing in Cheong Wa Dae, emphasizing that excessive social media use by teenagers is a worldwide problem.
"We are reviewing, in phases, a plan to restrict children under 14 years of age from creating accounts on social media platforms, and limiting exposure to designs and algorithms that could encourage excessive use of such platforms for teens aged 14 to 19," Kim said, Yonhap News Agency reported.
"There are around seven related pieces of legislation proposed at the National Assembly," he added.
Kim, however, acknowledged the issue should be approached carefully, recalling the Shutdown Law in 2011, which prohibited minors under 16 from accessing online games from midnight to 6 am.
The decade-old legislation was eventually scrapped in January 2022, following calls that the law infringes upon people's basic rights and negatively affects the game and culture industry.
The latest proposal from the media watchdog came amid governments in other countries taking legislative steps to restrict children and teenagers' access to social media platforms.
The European Union said it will present legislation restricting children's access to such platforms after the summer. Australia also became the first country in the world to ban those under 16 from owning a social media account.
Earlier in June, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that he would ban access to social media for children aged below 16 years, terming it a "big step" for the country. Starmer said the government plans to pass regulations before Christmas and protections expected to come into force in Spring 2027.
While making the announcement, Starmer noted that social media is making children of the UK "unhappy and unsafe" and that their children deserve better. He stated that the decision to ban access to social media for children aged below 16 years was taken after looking at the evidence.
In a video shared on X, Starmer said, "Every parent wants the best for their kids. And that's what being a parent means. And for me, for my two kids, all I've ever wanted, hand on heart, is for them to be safe and for them to be happy and the rest is up to them. But you know, I think back to when I was growing up, and I have to say, I think we had it easier. These days, kids have to find their feet in a world that changes so quickly, where technology intrudes into every area of their lives. And we know that harms them.
"The response from parents in the consultation has been absolutely clear. Thousands of parents say their children are addicted to social media. It can leave them trapped in a cycle of endless scrolling that displaces play, sleep, and time with the family. It can harm their mental health and frankly, parents need our support on this. That is why today the government has decided to ban social media access for children under 16. It's a big step for our country. , fairer Britain," he added.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.