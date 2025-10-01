South Korea reaches 300,000 international student target two years early

According to the Korea Immigration Service data for August 2025, the overall foreign enrolment in South Korea reached 305,329.

Of those, 225,769 had a D-2 visa, indicating that they were enrolled in university degree programmes. Another 79,500 people were in the country on D-4-1 visas for Korean language training, while only 60 people had a D-4-7 visa for foreign language training, reports ICEF Monitor.

In 2023, the South Korean government announced a plan to attract 300,000 international students by 2027, with 220,000 in degree programmes and another 80,000 in non-degree programmes.

These numbers place South Korea almost perfectly on track for its 2027 targets, and nearly two years ahead of schedule.

As of the midpoint of 2023, the country had a base of just more than 207,000 foreign students and saw some space for growth after booking a 15 per cent gain in visiting student numbers between 2022 and 2023. Therefore, the total for August 2025 indicates a 16 per cent year-over-year increase and a 47 per cent overall growth from the country's mid-2023 base.

The majority of South Korea's international enrolment this year comes from two significant student markets: China and Vietnam. As of August 2025, the two countries have combined to enrol 193,986 students in South Korea, accounting for 64 per cent of the country's international student enrolment.

Vietnam is the largest sender this year, with 107,807 students. China follows close behind, with 86,179. Other prominent countries of origin are Uzbekistan (18,155), Mongolia (17,870), and Nepal (15,515).