Seoul: South Korea's annual college entrance exam was held nationwide on Thursday, with authorities making all-out efforts to crack down on cheating involving smart devices and artificial intelligence (AI).

The College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), the nation's most consequential academic exam, began at 1,312 test centres across the country at 8:40 a.m. and is set to end at 5:45 p.m.

A total of 551,864 people have applied for this year's exam, with authorities deploying some 75,000 proctors and around 8,400 additional personnel to catch cheaters across test centres nationwide, reports Yonhap news agency.