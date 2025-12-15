South Korea, China, and Japan agree to boost health cooperation using AI

Seoul: Health leaders from South Korea, China and Japan have agreed to deepen trilateral cooperation on universal health coverage and mental health, with a strong focus on using artificial intelligence and digital technologies, despite recent diplomatic tensions in the region, Yonhap News Agency reported.



The agreement was reached during the 18th Tripartite Health Ministers' Meeting, a two-day dialogue held in Seoul, South Korea's health ministry said on Sunday.



The meeting was attended by South Korean Health Minister Jeong Eun-kyeong, Japanese Health Minister Kenichiro Ueno, and Feng Yong, Director General for International Cooperation at China's National Health Commission.

