South Asian University PhD Admissions 2027: Applications open for Direct and Executive PhD programmes

The South Asian University (SAU), New Delhi has opened applications for its PhD programmes for the January 2027 session, with admissions available through Direct Mode and Executive PhD Mode without the SAU entrance test.
According to the university's admission portal, the last date to submit applications is November 30, 2026.
The programmes are offered across a range of disciplines, including sciences, social sciences, humanities, management and interdisciplinary areas.
Applications are open for PhD programmes in:
Biotechnology
Computer Science and Engineering
Economics
International Relations
Legal Studies
Mathematics
Sociology
Media, Arts and Design
Physics
Management
Climate Change
Chemistry
English
The university's general PhD guidelines list these as its doctoral disciplines.
Under Direct Mode, candidates are admitted without appearing for the SAU entrance test. For Indian applicants, admission is based on scores from applicable national-level examinations. The university's current admission information lists NET/JRF as the national-level eligibility test for its PhD programmes
The Direct Mode also covers certain categories of candidates who may be exempt from the entrance test and shortlisted based on their CV, statement of purpose, research proposal and letters of recommendation, followed by an interview. These include candidates with national fellowships, government-funded PhD support and eligible salaried professionals who can obtain the required leave
Candidates admitted through Direct Mode receive a 75% concession in the semester fee, according to SAU's PhD guidelines
SAU's Executive PhD is aimed at senior professionals and officers who want to pursue doctoral research while progressing in their careers
Applicants must have a Master's degree from a recognised university and at least 10 years of significant professional experience. The university says the experience should demonstrate progressive responsibility, domain expertise and meaningful contributions relevant to the proposed research area
Executive PhD candidates are selected through an interview by a committee of experts. The programme also provides flexibility in coursework, which may involve physical or online classes, assignments and self-study, depending on the supervisor's requirements
Direct link to apply: admissions.sau.int