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South Asian University PhD Admissions 2027: Applications open for Direct and Executive PhD programmes

South Asian University has opened applications for PhD programmes for the January 2027 session. Candidates can apply through Direct Mode or Executive PhD without taking the SAU entrance test. The last date to apply is November 30, 2026
South Asian University PhD Admissions 2027
South Asian University PhD Admissions 2027Official admission poster
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The South Asian University (SAU), New Delhi has opened applications for its PhD programmes for the January 2027 session, with admissions available through Direct Mode and Executive PhD Mode without the SAU entrance test.

According to the university's admission portal, the last date to submit applications is November 30, 2026.

The programmes are offered across a range of disciplines, including sciences, social sciences, humanities, management and interdisciplinary areas.

SAU PhD Admissions 2027: Disciplines

Applications are open for PhD programmes in:

  • Biotechnology

  • Computer Science and Engineering

  • Economics

  • International Relations

  • Legal Studies

  • Mathematics

  • Sociology

  • Media, Arts and Design

  • Physics

  • Management

  • Climate Change

  • Chemistry

  • English

The university's general PhD guidelines list these as its doctoral disciplines.

Direct Mode PhD: Who can apply?

  • Under Direct Mode, candidates are admitted without appearing for the SAU entrance test. For Indian applicants, admission is based on scores from applicable national-level examinations. The university's current admission information lists NET/JRF as the national-level eligibility test for its PhD programmes

  • The Direct Mode also covers certain categories of candidates who may be exempt from the entrance test and shortlisted based on their CV, statement of purpose, research proposal and letters of recommendation, followed by an interview. These include candidates with national fellowships, government-funded PhD support and eligible salaried professionals who can obtain the required leave

  • Candidates admitted through Direct Mode receive a 75% concession in the semester fee, according to SAU's PhD guidelines

Executive PhD for working professionals

  • SAU's Executive PhD is aimed at senior professionals and officers who want to pursue doctoral research while progressing in their careers

  • Applicants must have a Master's degree from a recognised university and at least 10 years of significant professional experience. The university says the experience should demonstrate progressive responsibility, domain expertise and meaningful contributions relevant to the proposed research area

  • Executive PhD candidates are selected through an interview by a committee of experts. The programme also provides flexibility in coursework, which may involve physical or online classes, assignments and self-study, depending on the supervisor's requirements

South Asian University PhD Admissions 2027: Important details

Direct link to apply: admissions.sau.int

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