South Asian University, Nalanda University sign MoU to expand academic and research collaboration

Nalanda University (NU), Rajgir, and South Asian University (SAU), New Delhi, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday to strengthen collaboration in academic and research programmes. The agreement was formalised at the Nalanda University campus in Rajgir.

According to officials, the partnership aims to expand cooperation across teaching and research and create opportunities for students of both institutions.

The agreement includes provisions for joint research supervision, collaborative teaching programmes, post-doctoral opportunities, and the organisation of academic conferences and symposiums. It also covers exchange of faculty, researchers, and students, along with sharing of academic resources and publications.