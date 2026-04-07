South Asian University, Nalanda University sign MoU to expand academic and research collaboration

Nalanda University (NU), Rajgir, and South Asian University (SAU), New Delhi, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday to strengthen collaboration in academic and research programmes. The agreement was formalised at the Nalanda University campus in Rajgir.
According to officials, the partnership aims to expand cooperation across teaching and research and create opportunities for students of both institutions.
The agreement includes provisions for joint research supervision, collaborative teaching programmes, post-doctoral opportunities, and the organisation of academic conferences and symposiums. It also covers exchange of faculty, researchers, and students, along with sharing of academic resources and publications.
Speaking at the event, Prof K K Aggarwal, president of South Asian University said, ““This collaboration will deepen academic engagement and strengthen research linkages between the two universities, while expanding institutional cooperation and giving students access to wider academic resources and expertise.”
South Asian University is an international institution supported by member nations of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), while Nalanda University operates under the Ministry of External Affairs. Both institutions focus on regional and global academic engagement.
The MoU is expected to facilitate sustained collaboration through joint academic initiatives and knowledge exchange between the two universities.