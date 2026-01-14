Om Birla hosts Lohri celebrations for South African and Grenadian delegates

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met parliamentary delegations from South Africa and the Caribbean nation of Grenada, who are in India on the occasion of the 28th Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference (CSPOC).



The Speaker extended a warm welcome to the delegation led by L Govender, Deputy Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces of the South African Parliament, Vice-Chairperson Annelie Lotriet, and Dessima Williams, President of the Senate of Grenada.



On this occasion, the delegation celebrated the traditional festival of Lohri with the Lok Sabha Speaker and observed the custom of fire worship. Highlighting the importance of Indian culture and festivals, the Speaker said that Indian festivals and cultural dialogue strengthen global fraternity, mutual respect, and human values. During the meeting, cordial bilateral discussions took place between India and South Africa, focusing on strengthening democratic values, parliamentary cooperation, and mutual understanding. Both sides reiterated their commitment to advancing historic friendly relations and a strategic partnership, as per the statement of the Lok Sabha Secretariat.