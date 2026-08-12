Soren, Marandi trade charges on JPSC-JSSC row, Assembly adjourned

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 12 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday accused the BJP of disrupting the functioning of the state Assembly and said the government was making every effort to address issues concerning the future of the youth, amid the ongoing protest over alleged irregularities in JPSC-JSSC examinations.

The Jharkhand Assembly was adjourned sine die a day ahead of its scheduled conclusion, with the Opposition pressing for a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

Speaking after the House was adjourned, Soren said, "We made every effort to ensure the House functioned. You witnessed currency notes being tossed and displayed in the House. Notes that are the very basis of their (BJP) presence here and the foundation of their politics... The determination with which the state government is acting regarding the future of the youth is evident to you all."

"Meanwhile, policies formulated by the central government are causing millions of students to lose their employment and jobs; small, medium, and large establishments are shutting down. So, where will employment come from?... However, you will observe that in all these examinations, between 75% and 100% of the selected candidates are indigenous to this region... It is no secret that during the BJP's tenure, people from other states have secured employment here on a large scale," he claimed.

Soren further remarked that the opposition found it difficult to face the "truth," which he believed led to the early adjournment.

"We have answers to every question raised by the opposition, but their ambitions are simply too vast. The situation is such that facing the truth has become extremely difficult for them. It is the impact of this very anguish that led to the House being adjourned ahead of schedule today," he added.

Reacting to the development, Jharkhand Leader of Opposition (LoP) Babulal Marandi accused the JMM-led government of deliberately evading questions and "running away" from student-related issues.

"Assembly Speaker asked the CM if he wants to say something. We were all awaiting him to speak, whether he was recommending a CBI investigation (into JPSC-JSSC alleged irregularities). But he kept diverting attention. So, our MLAs started opposing it...We felt that there was no meaning to such a speech, that we were not there for that. He should have spoken about a solution...It seemed that the Govt had decided to get the Assembly adjourned sine die today. So, they are running away from the questions by the public and students," Marandi said.

Lashing out at the state's investigative agencies, Marandi alleged that government jobs are being compromised.

"They don't want to take action on it. What action will the CID take? They have messed up everything...The second team, which has been brought to the CID, has misled the High Court and Supreme Court...There have not been just irregularities; here, jobs have been sold off...Students are demanding that the exam be cancelled, and if that is not being done, the probe should be handed over to the CBI...Why is the CM getting scared?" the LoP questioned.

Marandi further accused the Chief Minister of shielding officials.

"He is deliberately suppressing the matter because it seems he is trying to shield big names. L. Khiangte resigned, but who is the chairman in JSSC? Prashant Kumar. All the irregularities occurred during his tenure. When will he resign? When will he be arrested? Hemant Soren should tell us this. You have put such corrupt people in position, and then you say that you would do good work. How is this possible?... People in power are also involved somewhere...Hemant Soren cannot protect himself by making speeches. If not today, an investigation will be done tomorrow, and those who wrongfully acquired jobs would lose their jobs, and those who shielded them would also be punished," he asserted.

Meanwhile, the political confrontation over student protests has continued amid demonstrations in Jharkhand. ABVP members held a protest march from the Old Vidhan Sabha to the New Vidhan Sabha in Ranchi, while student groups and aspirants have been demanding action over alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC examinations.

The ongoing agitation continues to be fueled by the students, who have gathered from all 24 districts of the state and are demanding the cancellation of the JSSC CGL examination and a high-level CBI inquiry into recurring paper leaks.

(ANI)