Soozhal: Quiz Inspiring Tamil Nadu’s Young Minds for a Greener Future

The Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission (TNCCM), launched under the leadership of the Chief Minister, envisions a sustainable and resilient state through integrated climate action.
With a focus on Climate Literacy, Renewable Energy, Sustainable Agriculture, Green Mobility, and Biodiversity Conservation, the Mission underscores the importance of education and awareness in addressing climate change.
Aligned with this vision, the Department of Climate Change and Environment, Government of Tamil Nadu, has launched Soozhal – An Environment and Sustainability Quiz, executed by TackOn Knowledge Solutions.
Designed for students of Classes 6 to 9, the multi-level competition includes Online Preliminaries, District and Zonal Rounds, and a Grand State Finale.
Each school can register up to five teams, with two students per team.
Through engaging rounds, participants will explore key themes such as biodiversity, waste management, renewable energy, climate resilience, and sustainable living.
The digital format of the preliminary round ensures inclusivity and equal access for both urban and rural schools.
By combining learning with fun and collaboration, Soozhal aims to cultivate young climate ambassadors who understand the environmental impact of their choices and contribute to a greener, more responsible Tamil Nadu.
The initiative also inspires schools and families to embrace eco-friendly practices.
All participants in the Online Preliminary Round will receive digital certificates, while qualifying teams will win eco-friendly goodies.
The State-level winners will take home prizes worth over ₹1 lakh.