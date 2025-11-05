Soozhal: Quiz Inspiring Tamil Nadu’s Young Minds for a Greener Future

The Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission (TNCCM), launched under the leadership of the Chief Minister, envisions a sustainable and resilient state through integrated climate action.

With a focus on Climate Literacy, Renewable Energy, Sustainable Agriculture, Green Mobility, and Biodiversity Conservation, the Mission underscores the importance of education and awareness in addressing climate change.

Aligned with this vision, the Department of Climate Change and Environment, Government of Tamil Nadu, has launched Soozhal – An Environment and Sustainability Quiz, executed by TackOn Knowledge Solutions.