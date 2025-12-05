Soon an Indian will be on the Moon, predicts Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

BENGALURU: It took 41 years for an Indian to go back into space and return, after Group Captain Rakesh Sharma did so in 1984. But now it will not take that long. Very soon, an Indian will go to space and the Moon, and return safely in an Indian-made launch vehicle and satellite, Gaganyatri and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla said here on Thursday.

Shukla was participating in Science Talk-2025 -- Spectra, on the theme ‘Astronaut Has Landed: Exploring New Horizons and Inspiring Students to Blast off to Success’, organised by St Philomena’s Public School, Sarjapur, Bengaluru. He also interacted with students of Grade 9-12.

“I didn’t know about being an astronaut when I was growing up, and had never thought I would become one. When the first Indian went to space in 1984, I was not even born. I was fascinated when I heard of it,” he said. He recollected how he had initially not intended to join the armed forces.

“One of my friend was unable to apply and I filled the form that he had left on the classroom desk. It so happened that I got selected to the National Defence Academy and became a fighter pilot,” he said, adding that after that it was a series of steps that brought him to this place.

He said he was excited on hearing the PM’s announcement in 2018 that soon Indians will go into space, and in 2019 when selections started. “I was in such a place in 2019 that I could apply, and from there my journey as an astronaut started,” he said.