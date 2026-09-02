AI training faces copyright scrutiny as Sony, Warner sue Anthropic



The lawsuit is the latest in a growing wave of cases brought by copyright owners, including authors, publishers, music labels and news organizations, over the use of their work to train AI systems. Universal Music Group sued Anthropic in 2023, alleging the AI company used copyrighted song lyrics to train its models. That case remains ongoing.

Anthropic last year became the first major AI company to settle one of these copyright disputes, agreeing to pay USD 1.5 billion to resolve a class-action lawsuit brought by a group of authors.

"Anthropic clearly considers that to be just the cost of doing business given that its entire business model continues to be built on copyright theft," Sony and Warner said in their complaint, as reported by Reuters.

"And USD 1.5 billion is obviously not a large enough settlement to deter infringing conduct by a company that has parlayed such mass infringement into a staggering USD 2-trillion-dollar valuation."