Kathmandu Kalinga Literary Festival celebrates South Asian literature beyond borders

Kathmandu: Indian actor-singer Piyush Mishra, acclaimed singer Ila Arun and ex-diplomat Vikas Swarup were among the eminent speakers at the fourth edition of the annual Kathmandu Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF).
The two-day festival, which concluded on Sunday at Hotel Himalaya in Lalitpur, was centered on the theme "Beyond Borders: South Asian Literature in a Changing World: Towards the Imagination of a Shared Future".
The event was inaugurated by former Prime Minister Sushila Karki.
One of the key attractions on the opening day was Mishra's session based on his autobiography "Tumhari Aukaat Kya Hai, Piyush Mishra".
Mishra, a multi-hyphenate, is known for socially-conscious songs such as "Aarambh" and "Duniya" in "Gulaal", "Ik Bagal" in "Gangs of Wasseypur", "Ghar" and "Husna" in Coke Studio.
During the discussion, he reflected on his complex childhood, his passion for theatre, and the determination required to pursue an artistic career despite his family's expectations.
Arun, the renowned voice behind multiple hits such as "Morni Baaga Ma Bole", and pop tracks "Bichhuda" and "Nigodi Kaisi Jawani Hai", also drew significant attention at the festival.
In a session titled "Pardey Ke Peeche", she spoke about her autobiography "Choli Ke Peeche" and shared personal stories and experiences from her life's journey.
Several sessions focusing on Nepali literature and culture were also held, including "The global voice of Nepali poetry" and "Challenges of literary festivals"
Speaking at the inauguration, festival director Ranjana Niraula said that literature is not limited to words and books alone; rather, it provides an opportunity to celebrate a shared celebration of ideas, culture, memory, emotion, and human potential.
She emphasized that the festival is not just a gathering for a literary event, but a shared platform to foster intimacy and understanding among people.
"This is the core strength of literature -- it transcends geographical boundaries, transforms linguistic differences into intimacy, and builds an invisible bridge connecting human to human," she said.
The momentum continued on the second day with diverse sessions ranging from cinema and literature to satire and music.
Animated discussions were held on a host of topics, including "Songs: To Listen or to Watch?", "Cinema: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow", "A Discount Suggestion to Rajendra Khadgi", "Mantha: Karnali Rising", "Living Civilizations: Society, Culture and Change" and "Humor and Sattire: Old Laughter, New Jokes".
Additionally, Indian lyricist Raj Shekhar, known for his works in acclaimed films such as "Tanu Weds Manu Returns", "Tumbbad", "Veere Di Wedding" and "Hichki", was also in conversation with Sampada Malla in a session titled "Words that Sing: Raj Shekhar on Poetry, Cinema, and the Lyricist's Crafts".
Other notable attendees included award-wining Indian writer Pratibha Ray, celebrated Indian folk singer Malini Awasthi, and historians Narayani Basu and Vikram Sampath.
The festival also showcased performances of songs, poetry, and ghazals in Nepali, Hindi, and Urdu.
The event concluded with a virtual session by noted motivational speaker Acharya Prashant.
Rashmi Ranjan Parida, the founder-director and curator of the festival, asserted that the festival will bring positive energy to the promotion of South Asian literature, art, and culture, while strengthening ties between Nepal and India.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.