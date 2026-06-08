Kathmandu Kalinga Literary Festival celebrates South Asian literature beyond borders

Kathmandu: Indian actor-singer Piyush Mishra, acclaimed singer Ila Arun and ex-diplomat Vikas Swarup were among the eminent speakers at the fourth edition of the annual Kathmandu Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF).

The two-day festival, which concluded on Sunday at Hotel Himalaya in Lalitpur, was centered on the theme "Beyond Borders: South Asian Literature in a Changing World: Towards the Imagination of a Shared Future".

The event was inaugurated by former Prime Minister Sushila Karki.

One of the key attractions on the opening day was Mishra's session based on his autobiography "Tumhari Aukaat Kya Hai, Piyush Mishra".