‘Song of Ghetto’ uses art and lived experiences to confront caste realities

While transitioning it to film, he approached the process with pure instinct rather than giving too much focus on its technicality. “I don’t know filmmaking. I only had my phone and nearly 20 hours of footage, and I pieced together narratives rooted in real conversations with the people on their lived experiences, the issues they faced when they entered the temple, why they were boycotted, and on feudalism,” he shares.

And this approach defines the film’s raw, unfiltered quality, as he further adds, “I just tried to tell what I saw. I was simply shooting it. For me, the strength of the subject is more important than the medium. You don’t need big cameras to tell the truth.”