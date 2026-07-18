Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk shifted to Safdarjung Hospital after 20-day hunger strike, says Delhi Police

New Delhi (ANI): Delhi Police on Saturday confirmed that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been shifted to a government hospital for treatment in view of his health condition and in compliance with the Delhi High Court's directions.

The Hospital confirmed that Wangchuk had been admitted anw was being examined by the treating doctors.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi, Sachin Sharma told ANI that no lathi charge was carried out against the protesters and that no one was detained.

"In accordance with the Hon'ble High Court's order and considering his health condition and expert medical advice, Mr Sonam Wangchuk has been shifted to a government hospital for treatment. There has been absolutely no lathi charge or anything of that sort," Sharma said.

Wangchuk, who was shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital after being removed from the protest site at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, is conscious and his vital parameters are stable, sources said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police removed protesters from the Jantar Mantar protest site after Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike for the past 20 days, was shifted to the hospital.

A heavy deployment of Delhi Police personnel was seen at the protest site as protesters were asked to vacate the area.

In a post on X, Sharma said Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital in compliance with the Delhi High Court's directions and on the advice of medical experts due to his deteriorating health.

"As per the orders of the Hon'ble High Court and on expert medical advice, due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care. While complying with the orders of the Hon'ble High Court, the protesters tried to create an obstruction, during which a slight commotion ensued. However, the police exercised maximum restraint and carried out the exercise safely," Sharma said in the post.