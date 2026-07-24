Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike after 26 days

“So with that being fulfilled, I am grateful, and I’ll be happy to break my fast. Thank you,” he said, before sipping liquid offered by medical staff and accepting a ceremonial scarf.

He acknowledged the presence of leaders from the Apex Body of Ladakh and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), thanking them for travelling from Ladakh to support him.

Family members blessed him as he sat upright with assistance, while doctors confirmed his condition was stable.