Sona College team wins Gold Cup at Mitsubishi Electric automation competition

A student team from Sona College of Technology, Salem, has won the Gold Cup at the Mitsubishi Electric Cup – 6th Edition (2026) for developing an artificial intelligence–based platform that simplifies industrial PLC programming.

Team Nexus AI, led by Seralathan R and comprising BTech third-year students Tharanika K, Vijay B and Tharana A S, developed a system that enables users to describe machine control logic in natural language, which is automatically converted into Structured Text code — a modern alternative to conventional ladder logic programming.

The competition required participating teams to design fully functional automation solutions using Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation technologies aligned with the company’s e-F@ctory concept. Team Nexus AI was selected from nearly 300 national entries and progressed through multiple stages of technical evaluation with support from Mitsubishi Electric mentors and trainers.