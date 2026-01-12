Somnath temple was established in Satyug by Moon God: Swami Swaprakash

A

Swami Swaprakash: Sanatan Dharma cannot be destroyed, because all religions have originated from it. Anyone who tries to destroy Sanatan Dharma may feel he has achieved something, but after some time, those very symbols (Shivlings) will return -- and in a bigger way.

When Mahmud Ghaznavi desecrated Somnath, some Agnihotris gathered the original remnants of the Jyotirlinga. Shankaracharya instructed them to keep it hidden and worship it for 1,000 years because foreign powers would rule India for a thousand years.

That is exactly what happened -- the Mughals came and then the British. They were also told that the Ram temple would be established.

About 900 years later, when Vijayanand Saraswati returned to the Shankaracharya, he was told that 100 years still remained. He then said that after 100 years, the Ram temple would be established and India would become free.

He also said that at that time, the relics should be handed over to a Guru whose name signifies Shiva and Surya. Just imagine -- 100 years ago, this was spoken. And on January 15, 2025, on Makar Sankranti, Gurudev was presented with the remnants of 11 original Jyotirlingas.

