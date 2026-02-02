FM Sitharaman interacts with students after live Budget sitting

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Sunday, interacted with 30 university students who witnessed the session live in Parliament from the Lok Sabha gallery during the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27.



She described the interaction as a departure from the usual practice of giving interviews to newspapers and television studios after the Budget presentation. Speaking at the Youth Dialogue on Budget 2026, Sitharaman said the idea came from her team, who suggested taking a different approach this time.



"This time my team thought of doing something out of the ordinary, saying, 'You go after presenting the budget to each one of the studios or each one of the newspapers and give them inter...'" she said.