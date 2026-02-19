Indian-origin scientists prominent in US computing field: Stanford Professor

New Delhi: Surya Ganguli, Associate Professor, Applied Physics and Senior Fellow at Stanford Institute said that the best computer scientists in the US are of Indian origin.



Ganguli, while talking to ANI, said that India is now poised to retain a lot of its talent and really grow homegrown, sovereign AI.



"Yeah, it's been a fantastic program. India has exported so much technical talent to the rest of the world. I was born in India, and now I'm in the US. Some of the greatest computer scientists in the US are of Indian origin. What I see is an incredible excitement amongst the young people here in India, incredible talent here. And I think India is now poised to retain a lot of its talent and really grow homegrown, sovereign AI. And I'd be very excited about that," he said.