Somaiya Vidyavihar Marks 84th Foundation Day with New Research Centres, Innovation Showcase and Global Alumni Commitment

Somaiya Vidyavihar marked its 84th Foundation Day on 9 December 2025, reflecting on its journey since 1942 and its expanding role in shaping learners across disciplines. The celebration in Mumbai featured Chief Guest Uday Kotak, Founder and Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, alongside Shri Samir Somaiya, President of Somaiya Vidyavihar and Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University; Lt Gen HS Kahlon, Secretary Somaiya Vidyavihar; Professor Ajay Kapoor, Vice Chancellor; Dr Satish Modh, Pro-Vice Chancellor; and students, faculty, staff and alumni.



Founded in pre-independent India to expand access to education, Somaiya Vidyavihar today comprises a network of institutions from primary to higher education, including Somaiya Vidyavihar University, offering advanced academic programmes and research-driven learning.

Over the decades, it has opened doors for learners from tribal regions, rural districts, agricultural communities and first-generation families, empowering them through opportunities, mentorship and global exposure.



Speaking on the occasion, Shri Samir Somaiya highlighted the institution’s commitment to education that is compassionate, relevant and rooted in purpose.

He emphasised Somaiya Vidyavihar’s mission to nurture changemakers who contribute to society, drawing on journeys of alumni such as Dr Sarita Mali, a first-generation learner and US-based scholar ready to return to teach at Somaiya, and Akhil Kilawala, who leads privacy-preserving on-device machine learning systems at Apple.



Chief Guest Uday Kotak reflected on the institution’s ability to remain steadfast through India’s changing phases, praising the vision of Padmabhushan Shri Karamshi Jethabhai Somaiya, the dedication of Dr Shantilal Somaiya and the commitment of Samir Somaiya.

He urged students to lead with purpose, passion and paranoia—purpose to understand their goals, passion to innovate through research and paranoia to stay restless, challenge norms and drive change—while maintaining the Lakshman Rekha of ethics and conduct.



A key highlight of the celebration was Navriti, the annual showcase of student-led innovations across engineering, applied sciences and school education.

This year’s exhibition featured projects such as Embedded AI-enabled Microscopy, DrumVision for AI-powered music training, Low-Light Image Enhancement using Deep Learning, and social impact initiatives including an Anti-Drug Awareness Gaming Platform, water purification devices, agricultural tools, safety systems and school-level prototypes.



The ceremony also honoured students, faculty and staff with awards recognising excellence in academics, research, athletics, community service and long-standing contributions, celebrating the achievements that strengthen Somaiya Vidyavihar’s community each year.



As Somaiya Vidyavihar enters its 85th year, it continues to build an environment that blends academic rigour with empathy, curiosity and social responsibility, preparing learners to contribute meaningfully to the world.