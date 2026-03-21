Solo bus travel by women up 76 per cent in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Solo bus travel by women in Karnataka has increased by 76 per cent since 2019, reflecting a steady rise in independent intercity mobility, according to a report.

The Pink Report by redBus, an online platform for booking bus tickets, based on internal platform data between 2019 and 2025, was released during International Women’s Week, and highlights changing travel patterns among women across the state.

Karnataka has emerged among the top eight states in India for women’s intercity bus mobility. According to the report, the number of women travellers using intercity bus services in Karnataka grew by 103 per cent in 2025, compared to 2019, outpacing the growth of overall travellers during the same period. Women now account for 33 per cent of intercity bus passengers in the state, up from 25 per cent in 2019.