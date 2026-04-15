Solar RO plants rolled out in Kuttanad by ViswaSanthi Foundation

KOCHI: In a Vishu-season initiative to improve access to safe drinking water, the ViswaSanthi Development Foundation has donated three automated, solar-powered reverse osmosis (RO) plants in Kuttanad.

The project has been implemented under the foundation’s Shantitheertham scheme, which focuses on providing clean and sustainable drinking water solutions in underserved regions.

The units have been installed in select locations in Kuttanad, where residents have long grappled with poor water quality. Each plant is designed to supply purified drinking water efficiently to local communities.

The initiative is expected to benefit around 4,000 families. Foundation representatives said the use of solar energy would ensure sustainable operations, particularly in areas with limited access to electricity.