Solar breakthrough of Kerala University cuts costs, boosts efficiency

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Higher photovoltaic cell costs putting off your solar plans? Or worried about their harmful effects on the environment? Researchers at the University of Kerala (KU) may have the answer.
At the University’s Photovoltaics Research Laboratory, a team of young researchers has developed a 21.18% efficient, lead-free solar cell. It is an innovation that is both cost-effective and environmentally safe. The lab was founded in 2020 by professor Jayakrishnan R, the head of the department of physics with the Kerala University.
The research findings have been published in the international journal ACS Applied Engineering Materials brought out by the American Chemical Society. The breakthrough is particularly notable as it emerged from the dissertation work of an MSc student, Sooraj S, underscoring how cutting-edge research can grow from Kerala’s academic spaces. Researchers Adithya Nath R and Arya Narayanan also contributed towards the project.
“For decades, we have relied on imported silicon-based solar panels, many of which contain toxic lead and pose environmental risks when damaged or discarded. In contrast, the newly developed perovskite cells use a safer combination of tin, rubidium and cesium, offering a safe solar alternative,” Jayakrishnan said.
The research aligns with the state’s fragile ecological landscape of backwaters and wetlands. What makes the innovation even more compelling is its practicality. Unlike conventional silicon manufacturing, which requires massive investments and large-scale industrial infrastructure, this new technology is liquid-processed and compatible with advanced printing techniques.
“This makes it far more affordable and adaptable for small and medium enterprises, opening up possibilities for decentralised solar manufacturing within Kerala,” the professor said.
The cells also deliver higher energy efficiency in their category compared to many conventional silicon panels, enabling greater electricity generation from rooftops and smaller plots. This assumes significance in a land-scarce state like Kerala. As Kerala pushes towards its Net-Zero 2050 ambitions, such space-efficient and scalable solutions could prove crucial.
Beyond technology, the development carries a larger promise. It signals a shift from dependence on imported solutions to homegrown innovation, creating opportunities for high-value jobs and retaining talent within the state. Jaykrishnan believes that with the right policy push, the indigenous eco-friendly solar technology could help power not just homes but also Kerala’s vision of a sustainable and self-reliant future.
Homegrown innovation
Lead-free, environmentally safe solar cell technology
Low-cost, scalable solar manufacturing for local industry
Higher efficiency compared to conventional silicon panels
Indigenous Kerala innovation with global potential
This story is reported by Sovi Vidyadharan