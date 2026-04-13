Solar breakthrough of Kerala University cuts costs, boosts efficiency

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Higher photovoltaic cell costs putting off your solar plans? Or worried about their harmful effects on the environment? Researchers at the University of Kerala (KU) may have the answer.

At the University’s Photovoltaics Research Laboratory, a team of young researchers has developed a 21.18% efficient, lead-free solar cell. It is an innovation that is both cost-effective and environmentally safe. The lab was founded in 2020 by professor Jayakrishnan R, the head of the department of physics with the Kerala University.