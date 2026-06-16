Soha Ali Khan takes daughter to Balliol College, reflects on magical day at Oxford

Oxford: Actress and author Soha Ali Khan has taken a nostalgic trip down memory lane, returning to her alma mater, Balliol College, Oxford, with her family and sharing the experience with her daughter.

The actor documented the visit in a heartfelt social media post, describing the emotional significance of revisiting the institution that played a key role in shaping her life.

Accompanied by her husband Kunal Khemu amid the rainy weather, Khan reflected on the joy of introducing her daughter to a place deeply connected to her own journey.

"Showing your child a place that helped frame you is a special kind of joy, even in the rain. She saw Hogwarts, I saw my alma mater ... and somewhere between Harry Potter, ancient quads and family stories, I realized that she is the fourth generation in our family to walk these streets. Whether she ends up at Oxford or not, seeing it through her eyes really made for the most magical day," she wrote in the caption.